Sepio Capital LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,291.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,166.58. 62,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,172.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,156.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.