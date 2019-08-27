Sepio Capital LLC Has $83.11 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.2% of Sepio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 212,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 384,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,571,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,029. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $277.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

