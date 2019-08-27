Sepio Capital LLC Increases Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,845,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,583,000 after buying an additional 111,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 51.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,106,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,545,000 after buying an additional 2,412,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 48.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,524,000 after buying an additional 868,747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 18.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,597,000 after buying an additional 191,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,199,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $73.26.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,128,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

