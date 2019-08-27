Sepio Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 231.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,475 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 547,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,291,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,840,000 after purchasing an additional 65,630 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. 130,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,533,998. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

