Sepio Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sepio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 49,699 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up 1.2% of Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 524.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,272,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $126,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,815 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $505,856,000 after acquiring an additional 456,445 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,410,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,456,000 after acquiring an additional 418,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 83.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 383,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.11. 113,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,808. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $116.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $3,070,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491,810.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

