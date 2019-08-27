Sepio Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sepio Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 87.0% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,789. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $305.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.44 and a 200-day moving average of $266.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total value of $775,467.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total value of $330,194.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,314 shares of company stock worth $21,474,848. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

