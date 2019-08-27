Sepio Capital LLC Sells 978 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sepio Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.65. 725,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,049,089. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.07. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,236 shares of company stock worth $16,570,776. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

