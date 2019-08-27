Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,013.14

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,013.14 and traded as high as $2,055.22. Severn Trent shares last traded at $2,052.00, with a volume of 597,009 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Severn Trent to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,060 ($26.92) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,115.40 ($27.64).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,022.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,013.14. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 530.38.

In other news, insider James Bowling sold 5,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,035 ($26.59), for a total value of £104,253.05 ($136,225.08).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

