SF Capital (SFCP) Market Cap Tops $250,653.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One SF Capital token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $250,653.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00252658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.01319289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00094134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000403 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,698,468 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io.

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

