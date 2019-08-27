Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Position Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. OZ Management LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 595,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,493,000 after acquiring an additional 294,988 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 93.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,473,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,460 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. ValuEngine raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.58.

SHW traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $514.81. The company had a trading volume of 177,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.23 and a 200-day moving average of $456.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $536.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In related news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,329,391 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

