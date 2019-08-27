Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Decreases By 34.0%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,726,100 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 2,616,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $51,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,410 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,539. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.