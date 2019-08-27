Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Decreases By 34.0%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,726,100 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 2,616,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
In other news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $51,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,410 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,539. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.