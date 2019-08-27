Short Interest in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Rises By 55.0%

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,365,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 3,460,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 94,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

CMO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 943,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market cap of $676.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.69. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

