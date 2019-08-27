Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Grows By 26.7%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,337,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 3,423,700 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 739,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Carter’s by 145.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,023,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,877,000 after buying an additional 1,788,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,179,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,110,000 after acquiring an additional 620,375 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,907,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,032,000 after acquiring an additional 414,132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 361,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,447,000 after acquiring an additional 242,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $18,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,213. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $118.00 price objective on Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

