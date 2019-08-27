Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Expands By 16.0%

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 48,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE DKL traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,823. The company has a market cap of $753.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 128.30%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 888 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,208.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $348,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 323,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,523,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,562,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

