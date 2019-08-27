Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Increases By 26.3%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,409,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 5,075,100 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

In related news, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristen O. Jesulaitis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $99,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,270 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 113,645.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,975,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959,431 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,676,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,673 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 25.0% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,564,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 138.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 163,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 243,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

