Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Grows By 17.0%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

KFS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 7,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

