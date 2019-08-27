Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Rises By 18.6%

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,700 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 782,800 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Motus GI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Motus GI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. 63,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,723. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 1,031,666 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David P. Hochman acquired 10,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,054,332 shares of company stock worth $6,162,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

