Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Decreases By 19.6%

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,345,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 2,917,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 933,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.

NYSE PH traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.83. 598,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average is $170.53. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $52,671.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,558.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,251,000 after buying an additional 2,124,824 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,567,000 after purchasing an additional 622,437 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17,582.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 511,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,156,000 after acquiring an additional 508,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

