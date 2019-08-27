Short Interest in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Drops By 43.5%

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PB Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PB Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PB Bancorp by 1,457.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 260,813 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

PBBI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. PB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

