Short Interest in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rises By 47.9%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,444,400 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the July 15th total of 976,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 937,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 25,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashleigh Palmer acquired 10,600 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $96,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,600 shares of company stock worth $644,810. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,687. The company has a market capitalization of $395.73 million and a PE ratio of -8.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

