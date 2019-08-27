Short Interest in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Decreases By 19.3%

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,253,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 1,552,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. 314,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,805,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 215,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBBN shares. BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

