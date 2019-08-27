Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Drops By 29.1%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 58,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 513,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 114,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 36.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 103,954 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 21.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 313,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 14.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 134,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of Silicom stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. Silicom has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $226.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Silicom had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SILC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.