Short Interest in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Declines By 14.4%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,911,400 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 5,735,800 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. 28,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,676. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,503,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,849,289 shares of company stock valued at $473,978,834. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 240.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

