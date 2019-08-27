Short Interest in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Decreases By 19.5%

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SMMF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $304.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.68 million. Analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMMF. BidaskClub downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Summit Financial Group news, CEO H Charles Maddy III sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $232,003.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

