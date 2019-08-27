Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Rises By 44.6%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the July 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Synalloy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,015. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.09. Synalloy has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 517.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

