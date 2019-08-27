Short Interest in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expands By 34.2%

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,012,300 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 5,226,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,575,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,568,668,000 after purchasing an additional 651,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,305,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $334,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,521 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,509,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,232,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,105,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,812,000 after purchasing an additional 431,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,565,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. 916,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,794. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. Textron has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.