SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SI-Bone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). SI-Bone reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SI-Bone will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SI-Bone.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 46.59% and a negative return on equity of 84.84%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

SIBN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,173. SI-Bone has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04.

In other SI-Bone news, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $45,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp sold 47,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $958,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 593,600 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,571. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

