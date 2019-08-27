Sienna Senior Living (SIA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sienna Senior Living (TSE: SIA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/20/2019 – Sienna Senior Living had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$19.00 to C$18.50.

8/15/2019 – Sienna Senior Living was downgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TSE SIA traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.73. 147,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 154.79. Sienna Senior Living Inc has a 52-week low of C$15.44 and a 52-week high of C$20.35.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

