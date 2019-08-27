SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.98

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.98 and traded as low as $124.46. SIG shares last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 1,148,272 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHI. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 140.71 ($1.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $748.32 million and a PE ratio of 42.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.01.

About SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

