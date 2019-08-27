Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.33

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.33 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 3531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 201.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,624.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 63.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

