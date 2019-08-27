SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. 4,444,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.44. SilverSun Technologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 5.03% of SilverSun Technologies worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

