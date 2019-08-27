Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $145.42

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $145.42 and last traded at $145.47, with a volume of 1854481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.85.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,782,000 after purchasing an additional 788,111 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after purchasing an additional 598,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,088,000 after purchasing an additional 576,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,441,000 after purchasing an additional 507,345 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.