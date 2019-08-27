Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Trading Up 15.8%

Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was up 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 64,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 129,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a market cap of $7.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Sino Agro Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIAF)

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company engages in growing and selling fishes, eels, and prawns; manufacturing and selling organic fertilizers, and bulk and concentrated livestock feed; and rearing and selling whole beef cattle and packaged beef meat.

