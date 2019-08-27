SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 target price on SJW Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SJW Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SJW Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in SJW Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

