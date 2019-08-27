Smartlands (SLT) Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. Smartlands has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $1,101.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartlands has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Smartlands token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00008120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00251146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.01309005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00094169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Smartlands Profile

Smartlands was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands’ official message board is medium.com/@smartlands. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io.

Buying and Selling Smartlands

Smartlands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

