Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Position Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up 1.6% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $20,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,122,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Filament LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Filament LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 30,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $487,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,540 shares in the company, valued at $40,005,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $133,220.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,866,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,374,550.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,797,074 shares of company stock valued at $90,994,583.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snap to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

SNAP traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,096,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,534,722. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

