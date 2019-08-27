Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,333. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average is $158.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

