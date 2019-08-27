Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Up 5%

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.19, 953,824 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 860,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several research firms recently commented on SOGO. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sogou and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sogou in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sogou had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sogou Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOGO. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sogou by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

