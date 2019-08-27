Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the July 15th total of 55,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

SUNS has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUNS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $275.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

