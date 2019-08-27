Solid State PLC (SOLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SOLI opened at GBX 432 ($5.64) on Tuesday. Solid State has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The company has a market cap of $36.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 447.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 446.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47.

Separately, FinnCap lifted their target price on Solid State from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 546 ($7.13) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, insider Nigel Rogers acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,020 ($26,159.68).

About Solid State

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

