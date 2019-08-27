Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the July 15th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 50,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,324. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.