Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Sosandar PLC (LON:SOS)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.79 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.80 ($0.17), approximately 454,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 211,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sosandar in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06.

About Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar plc operates as an online retailer for womenswear in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, shirts and blouses, skirts, trousers, jeans and leggings, jackets and coats, occasion wear, leather and suede, workwear, summer trends, animal prints, florals, knitwear, holiday products, footwear, and accessories and gifts.

