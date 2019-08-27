Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in BB&T by 149.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BB&T during the second quarter worth $48,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

In other news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 165,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,101. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

