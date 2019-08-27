Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,530 Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 84,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. 64,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

