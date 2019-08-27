Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.85.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.59. 474,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,537. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.50 and a 1-year high of $191.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

