Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $373,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 794 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484,542 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 46.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 416,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,073,000 after purchasing an additional 132,984 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 414,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,386,000 after purchasing an additional 68,510 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

Shares of BLK traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.01. 516,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.41. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $492.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.