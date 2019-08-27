Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $529,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,754,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,047,000 after buying an additional 670,501 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 559,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,474,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,841,000 after acquiring an additional 509,160 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,156,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,063,000 after acquiring an additional 231,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 272,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 221,516 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.32. 285,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,558. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $140.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.56.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

