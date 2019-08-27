Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $782,000 in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,970,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 249,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $54.43. 220,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

