Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 537,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,669. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.55. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

