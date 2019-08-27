Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $338,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 80,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $42.47.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

